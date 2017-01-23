TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

SC gives Centre two weeks to set up mobile user verification mechanism

CJI J S Khehar said the move is important for the sake of a crackdown on fraudulent activities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi
Tripods of television crew stand in front of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to apprise it within two weeks about the steps which can be taken to scrutinise the existing and future mobile users in the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said mobile numbers are now being used for banking purposes also and "you should tell us as to what mechanism you are going to have to scrutinise the identity of mobile users".



Khehar said that it is important to remove fictitious subscribers for a crackdown on fraudulent activities.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Lok Niti Foundation, which has sought a direction to the Centre to put in place a proper mechanism to check the authenticity of information provided by mobile users.

The verification has become more importanat in view of the fact that mobile phones are now being used for banking purposes also.

