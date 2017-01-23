SC gives Centre two weeks to set up mobile user verification mechanism

CJI J S Khehar said the move is important for the sake of a crackdown on fraudulent activities

Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar said that it is important to remove fictitious subscribers for a crackdown on fraudulent activities

The today asked the Centre to apprise it within two weeks about the steps which can be taken to scrutinise the existing and future users in the country.



A bench headed by Chief Justice said numbers are now being used for banking purposes also and "you should tell us as to what mechanism you are going to have to scrutinise the identity of users".



The bench was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Lok Niti Foundation, which has sought a direction to the Centre to put in place a proper mechanism to check the authenticity of information provided by users.



The verification has become more importanat in view of the fact that phones are now being used for banking purposes also.

