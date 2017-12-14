SC increases annual iron ore mining cap in Karnataka to 35 mt per year

The has increased the cap from 30 million tonnes to 35 million tonnes for industry for the A and B category.

The major beneficiary of this move will be JSW Steel, which has been spending heavily to bring the ore from the eastern states.

In Thursday's judgement, the also ordered the monitoring committee to act immediately in regard to the enhancement proposal filed by 13 mining leases. Also, no cap has been imposed on Category C iron ore mines in the southern state

Industry sources said after the ban was lifted in April 2013, the increase in capacity would boost industries in the region. It will also ensure smooth supply of raw material to the steel industry, which otherwise buys from outside the state or even sometimes imports at a cost three times higher.

In May 2016, mining firms in had filed a petition before the apex court for 13 mines, urging for an increase of the permissible annual limit in respect of Category A and B mines. Based on instructions from Central Empowered Committee, a body set up by the court, the state government in August 2017 asked its department of mines and geology to technically evaluate the proposals. The process of reaching a consensus there is yet to conclude.

According to industry sources, the total potential for is 50-60 mt a year, of which A & B categories constitute 40-50 mt.

JSW has a 12 mt a year capacity plant in This needs 24-25 mt of iron ore. JSW has been importing around 30 per cent of the requirement from elsewhere, mainly Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The company will now be able to save Rs 1,000-1,200 a tonne.

Beside, government-owned NMDC has been the sole supplier and industry sources say JSW has been paying Rs 700-800 a tonne premium to NMDC. Recently, the JSW management met NMDC officials to discuss pricing.

Also, two months earlier, JSW had won five iron ore mines in from the auction two quarters earlier and they couldn't be started because of the output cap. This is another plus for the company from the SC order.

The industry says the prevailing CEC cap on individual mines also needs to be relaxed to reap the benefit of Thursday's judgement.

With an additionally proposed 4.04 MT for 13 mines in Chitradurga and Ballari, the state will attract lot more revenue and jobs.