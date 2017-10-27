SC offers relief to MNCs over India outsourcing business tax

The Supreme Court in a recent judgment has ruled that the outsourcing of work to India by multinational companies (MNCs) per se would not give rise to any permanent establishment (PE) in the country and, hence, the global income of these MNCs attributable to this back-office work cannot be taxed in India. The judgment will have repercussions for taxing outsourcing businesses as well as subsidiaries of MNCs. The apex court upheld the ruling of the Delhi High Court and rejected the contention of the revenue department in this regard. The case relates to taxation ...