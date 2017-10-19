Scanner on firms with low TDS collections

Worried about the steep direct tax collections target for this financial year (FY18), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra has asked field officials to scrutinise entities and companies that have reported more than a 10% fall in tax deducted at source (TDS) in the first half of the current fiscal year. The CBDT has been set a target of increasing direct tax collections by 15.7% in FY18. In the first half of the year — with a subdued economy — TDS collections grew by only 10.4%. It had grown by 17% in the same period last year (FY17). TDS ...