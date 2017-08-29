Schemes like Jan Dhan gave wings to aspirations, says PM Narendra Modi

On the completion of three years of the Jan-Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister on Monday said the government has given “wings to millions of aspirations” through this scheme as also the social security schemes, and programme.

He said the government’s efforts to bring about a qualitative and transformative change in the lives of the poor and marginalised continue with “immense vigour”.

“Today, completes three years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative,” Modi tweeted.

“Jan-Dhan revolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream,” he added.

In another tweet, he said, “Through Jan-Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, Mudra and Stand-Up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations.”

On Sunday, the prime minister had said 300 million new families have got Jan-Dhan accounts in which almost Rs 65,000 crore have been deposited.

He had said he felt “a great sense of fulfilment that within three years, the last man on the fringes of the society has become a part of the mainstream economy of the country.”

On 28 August 2014, launched the scheme to ensure access to financial services, namely banking savings accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension for the common man.