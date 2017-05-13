Schneider Electric starts work on country's first integrated smart city

The project is coming up in Chhattisgarh's Naya Raipur

The project is coming up in Chhattisgarh's Naya Raipur

India, a global specialist in energy management and automation, has started work on developing the country’s first greenfield integrated in Naya Raipur, the upcoming capital of



The company, in partnership with IL&FS, has bagged the contract from Development Authority (NRDA) for the project. will be responsible for executing the integrated command and control centre and its overall integration covering transportation, surveillance, citizen applications, smart grid solution, water and building management.



“The survey and designing works have started even as the project gets off,” Prakash Chandraker, Managing Director and Vice President of Infrastructure Limited, said. The first phase of the project would be operational in 9-12 months, while the company would provide operational and maintenance support for five years, he added.



"The NDRA would later operate the system that had been very user friendly," Chandraker said, adding that the company would deploy its team to train the employees. The project entails setting up hardware for sensors for data collection, setting up operating technology for controlling information and enterprise control for the development authority to monitor and control the



Chandraker said they were delighted to be a key partner in delivering a world class intergrated city with as focus on the safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity of citizen. “We shall leverage advancements in mobility, sensing, analytics and cyber security technologies to make a true smart city,” he added.



The project will have four key elements including institutional (governance/legal framework), physical, social, and economic infrastructure.



R Krishna Das