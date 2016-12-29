Sebi allows Cotton Association of India to exit bourse business

Markets regulator on Thursday allowed Association of (CAI) to exit the business by withdrawing its recognition.

The Securities and of (Sebi), in February this year, informed the CAI that since there was no trading operation on its platform for more than 12 months, it is liable to exit.

Following this, the Association decided to voluntarily surrender the recognition granted to it as a deemed recognised by the stock exchange.

In an order passed on Thursday, said the CAI has complied with the regulator's conditions for exit and is therefore "a fit case to allow exit" from capital markets.

"From the valuation report and undertaking of CAI, it is observed that all the known liabilities as on date have been brought out and that CAI has substantially complied with the conditions contained in the exit circular of 2016," said in an exit order.

While allowing the exit, has asked the exchange to comply with obligations and not to use the expression "exchange" in its name, among others.

Association of India, formerly known as the East Association Ltd, was granted recognition in June 1955, for organising and regulating forward contracts in throughout India.

The volume of futures trade on CAI started to decline during 2001-02 and became nil in 2006-07 and no futures trading was conducted thereafter, noted.