Sebi appoints enquiry officer to vet Deloitte's forensic audit on NSE

The Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) has appointed an enquiry officer to examine the forensic audit conducted by India, a third-party auditor, on the National Stock Exchange's (NSE's) co-location facility.

The appointment of the enquiry officer could be a precursor to passing a final order in the matter.

According to sources, the officer has been tasked with corroborating Deloitte's findings with internal data from The market regulator wants to ensure that Deloitte's system audit was in line with the directions given by Sebi's internal panel, a source said.

Sources said that the enquiry officer would also ascertain the exact volumes clocked when used the so-called unicast architecture at its co-location facility, which was later found to be prone to manipulation. Further, the officer will also cross-check the claim made by the forensic auditor that there was no malafide or monetary benefit accruing to any exchange official.

Deloitte, appointed by to conduct forensic audit following the directive, in its report had said that NSE's systems were prone to manipulation. The audit report, however, has not found any individual involvement or human fault, as flagged by Sebi's technical advisory committee (TAC).

The exchange is not aware about Sebi's internal examination, said an spokesperson while refusing to share further details on the matter.

Howvever, people privy to Sebi's functioning said that an enquiry officer is appointed only in matters that need critical examination.

The enquiry officer is expected to undertake inspection of reports, documents and account books. Findings of the probe will be shared with the board. The deadline for sharing the findinggs or completing the report, howver, remains unknown.

A final order in the matter is critical as the issue has delayed NSE's initial public offering (IPO). chairman Ajay Tyagi had in April said that the approval for NSE's IPO might have to wait unitl the issue of co-location was addressed.

Last year, the Finance Ministry had questioned the market regulator over its move to direct the to conduct a forensic audit on itself. The ministry had asked to explain the rationale behind advising to conduct forensic investigation on lapses rather than conducting it through its own expert committee.

Sebi's TAC submitted its findings in March last year stating that some traders on the exchange had unfair access to market data and systems. Panel had subesequently recommended immediate action for lapses on the part of Action was demanded against brokerage firm OPG Securities as well for exploitations under the guidance of the exchange

began its probe in early 2015 after receiving complaints alleging that certain brokers colluded with employees and its outsourced staff to obtain information regarding load and the starting of server including back-up server. According to Sebi, the complaints also alleged that the NSE's system enabled certain stock brokers to receive data ahead of others. The said set-up was used for a period of three years during 2011-2014.

Later, the exchange moved to a new multi-cast system, under which data packets reached all participants at the same time. also beefed up its surveillance systems and worked closely with the market regulator to address all concerns pertaining to the controversy.