Sebi exempts govt from open offers for three PSBs post capital infusion

Markets regulator on Tuesday exempted the central government from making an open offer for the of three lenders - Dena Bank, and of India - following

According to the regulator, there would be no change in control of the banks pursuant to the proposed acquisition of additional shares by the government.

Further, there will be no change in the number of equity shares held in the target company by the public shareholders, pursuant to the proposed transactions, the said in three similar-worded orders.

has given exemption from open offer requirements with respect to the lenders through three separate but similarly-worded orders.

Following in these listed public sector banks, the government's respective stakes would rise in them.

Under norms, an entity whose shareholding in a listed company goes beyond a particular threshold has to make an open offer.

As per the orders, the infusion of additional capital by the government is stated to enable the banks to meet regulatory capital norms. It would also provide them with additional leverage for raising further equity capital at a later date as and when the need arises, the regulator said.

Following the capital infusion, the government's stake would rise by 12.19 per cent in Dena Bank, 6.98 percent in and 10.57 per cent in of India.

The acquisition is on preferential allotment basis for the financial year 2017-18.

During January and March, the three lenders had filed separate on behalf of the seeking exemption from the applicability of Regulation 3(2) of the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations.

Regulation 3(2) requires an acquirer to making a public announcement of an open offer for acquiring shares in case the existing stake goes beyond a certain threshold.

Earlier, the government had proposed infusion to the tune of Rs 30.45 billion in Dena Bank, Rs 27.29 billion in and Rs 92.32 billion in of India.

Earlier this month, had exempted the central government from making an open offer for the of six lenders -- Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, of Baroda and Union of India-- following