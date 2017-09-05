Sebi panel mulls splitting CMD roles at India Inc

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering splitting the roles of chairman and managing director (CMD) at listed companies to prevent a potential conflict of interest arising out of the same person playing the two roles. The capital market regulator is also considering greater scrutiny of royalty payments by Indian multinational companies (MNCs) to their foreign parents. Both these issues came up for discussion at a meeting held between members of a Sebi-appointed expert panel to improve corporate governance standards at India Inc, said sources. The ...