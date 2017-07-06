TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Note ban, hawkish RBI, strong rupee responsible for tepid growth: Krugman
Business Standard

Sebi's cap on fresh issuance of corporate bonds to deepen market

According to the new directive, a maximum of 12 fresh debt securities would be issued in a year

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

The recent announcement by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to restrict the number of different bond issuances by a company to 12 could become a catalyst for deepening the corporate bond market, as well as help improve the repo in corporate bonds, even as issuers would have to maintain considerable discipline in their financial planning.  The regulator last week capped the maximum number of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) that can be issued in a year to 17; of this, 12 ISINs are allowed for plain-vanilla securities and five more for structured ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sebi's cap on fresh issuance of corporate bonds to deepen market

According to the new directive, a maximum of 12 fresh debt securities would be issued in a year

According to the new directive, a maximum of 12 fresh debt securities would be issued in a year The recent announcement by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to restrict the number of different bond issuances by a company to 12 could become a catalyst for deepening the corporate bond market, as well as help improve the repo in corporate bonds, even as issuers would have to maintain considerable discipline in their financial planning.  The regulator last week capped the maximum number of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) that can be issued in a year to 17; of this, 12 ISINs are allowed for plain-vanilla securities and five more for structured ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Sebi's cap on fresh issuance of corporate bonds to deepen market

According to the new directive, a maximum of 12 fresh debt securities would be issued in a year

The recent announcement by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to restrict the number of different bond issuances by a company to 12 could become a catalyst for deepening the corporate bond market, as well as help improve the repo in corporate bonds, even as issuers would have to maintain considerable discipline in their financial planning.  The regulator last week capped the maximum number of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) that can be issued in a year to 17; of this, 12 ISINs are allowed for plain-vanilla securities and five more for structured ...

image
Business Standard
177 22