Sebi to build cyber team for algo policing

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is in the process of building a cyber team for efficient monitoring and of algorithm trading, which makes up for a significant portion of cash and derivatives market volumes.

"The market is fast evolving. Traders are creating new algorithms to maximize gains in the market. needs to stay on top of the game to prevent abuse of the marketplace. With this objective we are trying to build a large team of software experts," said a senior official in the department.

Sources said was screening internal candidates who would suit the profile. The candidates need to have awareness and knowledge of new-age trading techniques such as robot advising, and trades (HFT). might also be open to hiring external candidates with proficiency in Python programming, a commonly-used software code for stock market algos, said another source.

Under the current regulatory framework, there is a lot of onus on the stock exchanges to vet the algorithm programme used for proprietary trading. Going ahead, intends to monitor this fast-evolving domain

Although receives several complaints on the algorithms being used, in a majority of the cases the market regulator has been relying on the information provided by the stock exchange as it doesn't have a decided team of experts to analyse the data.

"In a majority of the algo cases, traders claim that the algorithms used were approved by the stock exchange. Due to a lack of expertise, there is rarely any penal action. Building an in-house expert team is essential for to keep up with the changing contours of trading and prevent any mishap due to these technologies," said a official.

Algorithms along with other hi-tech tools like robot investing, high-frequency trading (HFT) have become very popular in the last few years.

As per industry estimates, nearly 80 per cent of the placed in domestic come from these automated tools. However, algo trades account for only 40 per cent of the trades executed. Developing expertise will also help to decide on maintaining an ideal order-to-trade balance.

Algorithm tools have become so common that brokers are increasingly offering them to retail investors as well.

"Technologies like help in lowering trading costs and deepening liquidity in Despite these benefits, automated trading systems have the capacity to disrupt the market if someone misuses it. It is difficult to completely prevent such disruptions, however, you can put systems in place to help mitigate these risks. Having an in-house expert team would help analyse the trade data better and, in turn, improve the standards," said Richie Sancheti, head of funds practice, Nishith Desai Associates.

In the last few years, has been making attempts to bring appropriate checks and balances to regulate new-age tools. Last year, it had brought robot advisors-unregulated until then- under the purview of Investment Advisor Regulations. Further, the market regulator had also floated a discussion paper proposing curbs on In the discussion paper, has put forth several proposals including a minimum resting time for orders, speed bumps to delay order matching, randomisation of orders and review of tick-by-tick data.

Experts say monitoring algorithm is also needed to keep a check on artificial inflation of stock For instance, consider an algo that is programmed to buy a stock "X" if it falls below say Rs 10. As soon as X falls below Rs 10, the algo triggers an order. If there are many algos with a similar trigger, it could lead a surge in orders. This could drive up the stock price. Also, as the price moves up, it could also trigger cancellation of orders. had in the past come across several instances where the order-to-trade ratio, which is the proportion of orders placed versus trades executed, was as high as 10,000:1.