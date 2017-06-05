Seeds of farm loan waiver take root again in political discourse

Nearly two months after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh announced Rs 36,000 crore worth of farm loan waiver in the state, several other state governments are under pressure from farmers’ groups to promise farm debt relief as a palliative for agrarian distress. With assembly polls due in many of the states in west and central India by 2018-end, political parties are looking at farm debt waivers as an electoral instrument. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and some other states have witnessed sustained farmer agitations over the past one week. In both Madhya Pradesh ...