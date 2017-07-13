Selling old jewellery or bullion will attract 3% GST

But, if the jewellery
is sold and new one bought through the proceeds, the 3 per cent tax
paid will be deducted from the goods and services tax
(GST) payable on buying new jewellery.
“Supposing I am a jeweller. Somebody comes to me with old jewellery, it is as good as buying gold. You can later claim input tax
credit,” he said at the GST
Master Class.
Explaining further Adhia said a jeweller buying old jewellery
from someone will charge 3 per cent GST
under reverse charge. So, if old jewellery
worth Rs 1 lakh is sold, a GST
of Rs 3,000 will be deducted. If the proceeds from the old jewellery
is used for buying new jewellery, the tax
paid on sale will be adjusted against GST
on the purchase, he said.
However, if an old jewellery
is given to the jeweller for some modification, then it would be considered as job works and 5 per cent GST
would be levied.
