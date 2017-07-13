Selling old jewellery or bullion will attract 3% GST

Selling of old or bullion will attract a 3 per cent on the value realised, Secretary said on Wednesday.

But, if the is sold and new one bought through the proceeds, the 3 per cent paid will be deducted from the goods and services (GST) payable on buying new

“Supposing I am a jeweller. Somebody comes to me with old jewellery, it is as good as buying gold. You can later claim input credit,” he said at the Master Class.

Explaining further Adhia said a jeweller buying old from someone will charge 3 per cent under reverse charge. So, if old worth Rs 1 lakh is sold, a of Rs 3,000 will be deducted. If the proceeds from the old is used for buying new jewellery, the paid on sale will be adjusted against on the purchase, he said.



However, if an old is given to the jeweller for some modification, then it would be considered as job works and 5 per cent would be levied.