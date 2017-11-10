The country's industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slipped to 3.8 per cent in September, compared with 4.5 per cent the previous month. Manufacturing output, however, rose to 3.4 per cent over the same month a year earlier, compared with 3.1 per cent in August.
September electricity production rose 3.4% vs 5.1% YoY. September mining output rose 7.9% YoY.
IIP slips to 3.8% in September, manufacturing output up 3.4% YoY
Mining output rose 7.9% YoY during the month
BS Web Team Last Updated at November 10, 2017 18:13 IST
http://mybs.in/2UaKXat
