IIP slips to 3.8% in September, manufacturing output up 3.4% YoY

Mining output rose 7.9% YoY during the month

The country's industrial output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slipped to 3.8 per cent in September, compared with 4.5 per cent the previous month. Manufacturing output, however, rose to 3.4 per cent over the same month a year earlier, compared with 3.1 per cent in August. 

September electricity production rose 3.4% vs 5.1% YoY. September mining output rose 7.9% YoY.

 
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 17:46 IST

