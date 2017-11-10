IIP slips to 3.8% in September, manufacturing output up 3.4% YoY

The country's industrial output, as measured by the Index of (IIP) slipped to 3.8 per cent in September, compared with 4.5 per cent the previous month. Manufacturing output, however, rose to 3.4 per cent over the same month a year earlier, compared with 3.1 per cent in August.



September electricity production rose 3.4% vs 5.1% YoY. September mining output rose 7.9% YoY.