Core sector growth rises 5.2% in September

India’s annual infrastructure output in September grew 5.2 per cent from a year ago, driven by higher production of coal and refinery products, government data showed on Tuesday.

The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 4.4 per cent year-on-year growth in August.

During April-September, the annual output growth was 3.3 per cent, data showed.

Coal production grew 10.6 percent in September from a year ago, while refinery products output grew 8.1 per cent.

India’s eight infrastructure sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, electricity, steel, cement, and fertiliser, accounting for about 40 percent weight in the index of industrial production.