Service tax kitty of Maharashtra, TN, Karnataka, WB to swell in GST: ICRA

Ratings agency has assessed that Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Gujarat are likely to gain significantly in their services tax revenues in the goods and services tax (GST) regime, likely from July one, 2017.

The tax revenues related to services of nearly all the states are likely to be favourably impacted after the transition to the goods and services tax (GST), it said.

"Overall, we expect the transition to to be positive for some states, particularly on account of services," said in a note.

In the event that some states experience a revenue growth under below 14% in the first five years, it would be neutralised, provided that the amount collected by way of the compensation cess exceeds the total revenue losses of the states related to the transition to the GST, the rating agency said.

While states get 42 per cent of services tax collected and imposed by the Centre at present, it will get 42 per cent of Central in services and all the portion of in state GST.