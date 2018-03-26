Services likely to lead growth in gross fixed capital formation: Care

India’s dominant sector is not called the economic engine without reason. The sector, which accounts for about 55.2 per cent of gross value added, is likely to lead growth in -- a measure of investment spending -- that had remained subdued in the last couple of years, according to an analysis by Ltd. The Reserve Bank of India and investment banks such as Group Inc. are betting on a revival in private investments in Asia’s third-largest economy to boost growth from an expected four-year low. But has fallen to 28.5 per cent of gross domestic product in the year to March 2018 from 34.3 per cent in the 2012 financial year, according to “Quite clearly the level has to be increased,” said, pegging the desired rate at above 30 per cent to bring about accelerated growth in the economy. “Higher investment in capital is more likely to be scattered and concentrated in the relatively higher growth sectors and will not be all-encompassing.” The study showed healthcare, information technology, banking, telecom, retail and ship-building had the highest growth rates of investments between the financial years 2012 and 2017.

But their share was dwarfed by the total amount of capital poured into telecom, power, oil, steel and banks, which together attracted 72 perc ent of the investments.