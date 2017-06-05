Services sector growth rises at fastest pace in 4 months in May

A quicker rise in new business has pulled up growth in May at the fastest rate in the past four months, shows the widely tracked purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey.

The predominant sector of the economy expanded for a fourth consecutive month in May. However, stood at 52.2, higher than the 50.2 figure seen in April. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction, indicating that the health of the sector continues to be overall positive.

As a result, both activity and employment saw a spike. "The pick-up in service sector growth seen mid-way through the first quarter (FY) suggests that GDP (gross domestic product) could expand at a faster rate should growth momentum be maintained in June, though there are downside perils to this," Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS and the author of the report, said.

However, the output growth was only marginal in May, even lower than the slow output growth seen in the manufacturing sector.

As a result, the India Composite Output Index, which maps both the manufacturing and services sectors, managed to stay positive. It reached a seven-month high of 52.5 in May from the 51.3 seen in April.

In the services field, with ongoing growth in new work, companies continued to hire additional staff. Although job growth has been modest overall, the rate of increase was the fastest in almost four years. Factory jobs, on the other hand, rose at their weakest pace since February, with slowdowns evident in the consumer and intermediate goods categories.

On the price front, average input cost inflation continued to rise in May but at a negligible rate as compared to the long-run historical average, the survey said. Higher prices were paid by services providers for fuel, freight, and food.

A similar pattern was seen for output prices, which showed a marginal and softer increase during May. Purchasing price inflation at manufacturers eased to an eight-month low, but output prices were raised at a faster pace than in April.

Meanwhile, backlog of business rose further in May, making it a full year whereby such volumes have grown. However, despite being more pronounced than in April, the pace of increase in backlogs was moderate, the survey showed.