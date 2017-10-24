Shinzo Abe win puts India-Japan trade, defence ties on continuity track

The emphatic election victory of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would not only deepen India-Japan economic and defence cooperation, but is also expected to be a stabilising factor in the uncertain environment in the Indo-Pacific region and East Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a good personal rapport with Abe, was one of the first world leaders to congratulate the Japanese PM. “Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him,” Modi tweeted. Japan was the ...