Should Narendra Modi follow Donald Trump's strategy on tax rate cuts?

Trump’s radical that seeks to reduce tax rates across the board has many parallels to India. In post 1970s India fraught with droughts, malnutrition and grinding poverty it was a sin to be rich. Americans meanwhile have always worshipped money and idolised those who make money. Both nations seem to have followed similar trajectories in the manner in which tax rates have moved since the 1970s

The swinging 60s and taxing times for the rich

In the 1960s, India's individual tax rates were lower than those in the US. For corporate tax rates we were higher than the US. During the 1960s, India had 7 tax rates. The highest income taxed during the time was Rs 20,000. Those earning this amount and more had to pay a tax rate of 26.25%. In the US, the peak tax rate in 1960 stood at 91%. Corporates meanwhile were taxed at a much lower rate of 52% in the hope that better profits would drive business growth and generate employment. There were wild growth fluctuations in the American growth story in the 1960s ranging from a low of 2.1% in 1960 to a high of 6.55% in 1966. However, during Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, the income tax rates for individuals was slashed to 70% while corporate taxes were reduced more modestly to 48%.

The wild 70s and Indira Gandhi’s tax shock

In 1970, India’s prime minister who also held the finance portfolio increased the peak tax rate to 93.5%. This was applicable to those earning an income of Rs 2 lakh or more a year. The aggressive peak rate tax would leave anyone earning Rs 2 lakh with Rs 13,000 in their pocket. The move was a precursor to Indira Gandhi’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan that helped the Congress sweep the general elections the very next year. The per capita income of India at the time was $110. With most of the electorate poor and a middle class yet to completely take shape, Indira Gandhi’s move to tax a minuscule section of India’s super-rich paid rich dividends at the hustings. But also reduced the corporate tax from 80% to 55% in the hope that more profits with industrialists would create more jobs for India’s poor. The US meanwhile continued to enjoy a decade of tax stability after the John F Kennedy inspired executed by in 1964.

Both peak income tax rates and corporate tax rates remained around 70% and 48% respectively. The tax rate stability doesn’t seem to have rubbed much on economic growth. The US economy contracted for two years during the 1970s and GDP growth continued to fluctuate wildly. meanwhile reduced the peak income tax rate to 77% in the year she declared emergency while corporate tax rates were left unchanged.

The 1980s and emergence of the dilemma

The decade marked one of the most significant cut in tax rates in both nations since the aggressive taxation of the 1960s. VP Singh who was the Indian finance minister in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet halved the number of tax slabs from 8 during Indira Gandhi’s time to 4. The peak tax rate was slashed to 50%. However, Singh raised the entry tax rate to 25% which hovered at 13% during Indira Gandhi’s tenure. The icing on the cake for India’s newly emerging middle class was a hike in exemption limit to Rs 18,000. had fixed the limit at Rs 5,000 in 1970 which was hiked only marginally in the following years. For the first time since the 1960s peak income tax rates and corporate tax rates were almost identical. Meanwhile the Ronald Reagan administration in the US also reduced the peak income tax rate for individuals to 50% from a high of 70% in 1985.

Corporate tax rates were left relatively untouched and were almost at their 1960 levels. This was also the time America’s economic growth was at its highest levels in decades touching a high of 7.25% in 1984. In India lower taxes didn’t help the country shift gears from the sluggish ‘Hindu rate of growth.’ Instead it contributed partly to the ballooning of the to 7.55% in 1985. The high would continue to plague India well into the next decade as well.

The 1990s and the new tax normal