Sidbi commits Rs 110 crore from start-up fund

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) — nominated by the government to manage its Rs 10,000-crore ‘fund of funds’ for start-ups — has committed Rs 110 crore to four venture capital funds, which are together trying to raise over Rs 1,300 crore to invest in start-ups. The that have received Sidbi’s commitment are Orios Venture Partners Fund II (Rs 50 crore), Kae Capital (Rs 45 crore), and two little known funds, Saha Trust (Rs 10 crore) and Kitven Fund III (Rs 5 crore), disclosed in response to an Right to Information (RTI) query from Business Standard.

Only Rs 5.66 crore of this has been invested, by Kae Capital, in start-ups till now.

Mohandas Pai, a member of the six-member committee that selects alternative investment (AIFs), said, “The fund of has sanctioned more than Rs 2,000 crore. The disbursements are around Rs 200 crore as of date. It is typical in a fund of fund structure to start like this and go up the J curve.” It is possible the disclosures don’t capture all commitments made.

The government launched its Startup India programme on January 16, 2016 promising to promote and support start-ups in critical areas where existing funding from market was not adequate. One key part of the programme was to set up an Rs 10,000 crore ‘fund of funds’. The fund was established on June 22, 2016, and was asked to manage the that were to be invested in Sebi-registered AIFs. These AIFs were to invest in start-ups.