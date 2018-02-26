JUST IN
Siliguri Municipal Corp has new weapon to fight dengue; a schoolkid's drone

"Drone can help gather aerial footage to keep a check on areas that might be possible breeding spots,"the student added

ANI  |  Siliguri (West Bengal) 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has introduced the use of drones to check the mosquito-infested areas of the city.

The drone, made by a school student, can take pictures of stagnant water on a terrace of high rise buildings.

"We are conducting a trial run for a month.

We will see how fruitful it is... After this many states are asking me about the project over dengue plan," Asoke Bhattacharjee, Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Rajiv Ghosh, the student, who invented the drone, said "Last year, there was a major dengue problem in Siliguri. It is very difficult to inspect the presence of stagnant water or dengue larvae in high rise buildings".

"Drone can help gather aerial footage to keep a check on areas that might be possible breeding spots," student added.

According to Health Department report of 2017 around 1,287 people have been infected with dengue and four lost their lives.

Many had also been admitted in Siliguri's district hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) with dengue symptoms.
First Published: Mon, February 26 2018. 10:57 IST

