Single screens may see worse days in wake of demonetisation

While Aamir Khan's Dangal seems to have combated the on account of demonetisation, the movie exhibition business has indeed taken a hit during the past seven weeks. However, the impact has not been as crippling as was anticipated, and has not been uniform across the country.

The most heavily impacted are the in non-metro and/or semi-urban areas, mainly because these properties depend heavily on cash transactions, and have not upgraded to digital payment methods. Those in the metros with cashless payment support have seen the impact dwindle after the first two weeks. Entertainment is mostly considered a luxury and so it was among the first expenses to be cut in the initial weeks when the was at its peak.

"We definitely felt the impact in the first two weeks. The (revenue) impact was around 12 to 15 per cent for those two weeks. But then occupancy picked up and by the time Dear Zindagi rolled out, I think the impact was less than 5 per cent," says Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures. Occupancy in the initial weeks was five per cent less than expected given the content line-up.

Devang Sampat, Business head-Strategic Initiatives at opines, "The maximum impact was in the first week. That was the time when people were not venturing out. Cinema was the top priority. It was not so much because of since most of our properties support digital payment, but people were busy understanding the ban and movies were just not a priority. But now, six weeks hence, we have seen greater adoption of cashless payment methods for box office (ticketing) and F&B."

Industry estimates peg the overall impact of for at around 5 per cent. "With movies, one can never say if it's only since the appeal of the content plays a big role. If people do not like the content, they are not going to pay money to watch, whether or not had been announced," Gianchandani adds.

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On 2 released on the Friday following the announcement and analysts believe that the fate of the movie would have been no different in the absence of the cash crunch. On the other hand, Disney's Doctor Strange and Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them also released around the drive, and did decent business in the country.

"Content makes a big difference. Also, films are multiplex skewed and so both Doctor Strange and Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them did not see much impact because the audience that came to see the film would anyway have used online booking or plastic money at the box office window," says a distributor.

Single screens, however, have been hit pretty badly. Some estimates peg that business has taken a hit of 35 to 40 per cent, especially for outside the metros and those that have not been well maintained and upgraded to digital payment methods. The lull in the business is expected to continue over the next quarter even as promises a good line-up of releases.

In fact, analysts feel that it may sound the death knell for many a single screen establishment. "While have gained in terms of market share in light of demonetisation, some of the may actually have to eventually shut shop. These (properties) survive on cash transactions and without that, they may have to sell-out or shut shop because otherwise, they will just go out of business," says Abneesh Roy, Senior Vice President-Institutional Equities-Research Analyst, Edelweiss.

So will we see another wave of consolidation, this time acquiring single screens? Roy believes that this may not be the case for most single screens. "The viability of converting a single screen to a multiplex is low in most cases. There may be a couple of such in cities like Mumbai and Delhi which a multiplex company may want to acquire, but mostly the won't find takers," he feels.

Currently, India has around 6,500 commercially viable movie screens, of which around 3,000 are multiplex screens while the rest are single screens.