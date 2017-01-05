Single-window customs clearance extended for exporters

After "successful" implementation of a single-window interface for imports, the department on Thursday extended the facility for customs clearance of export consignments with a view to bringing down cost.

"With the successful implementation of SWIFT for imports, it is proposed to implement the online release from partner government agencies (PGAs) for exports," said a Customs Department's circular.

A pilot project for exporters has been started from today (January 5) at Chennai, and air cargo complexes for CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and wildlife items.

Under the pilot, shipping bills filed online on ICEGATE or through the service centre will be referred to the concerned agency online for a no-objection certificate (NOC), if any required.

SWIFT provides importers and exporters with a single point interface for customs clearance of shipments thereby reducing interface with government agencies, dwell time and cost of doing business.

Chief Commissioners have been asked to sensitise staff, other agencies, trade and customs brokers working under their jurisdiction to ensure the smooth implementation of the SWIFT online clearance in exports, the circular said.