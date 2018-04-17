Six more states to generate intra-state e-way bills from Friday

Six states — Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand — will implement the e-way bill for intra-state movement of goods from Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Tuesday.

Earlier, encouraged by the success of its inter-state implementation, the e-Way bill system for intra-state movement of goods was implemented for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala from April 15.

In Karnataka, it was implemented along with inter-state implementation on April 1.

The announcement came after a (GoM) headed by Sushil Modi held consultations on Monday and Tuesday on simplification of GST return filings, reverse charge mechanism and e-way bill.

The GoM discussed two models for simplification of returns and also devised a third "fusion model" taking the best features of the two models.

"In one week's time, a draft will be prepared which will be presented before the GST Council which will take the final call on returns simplification," Modi said adding that till the new system is implemented, summary return form will continue.

"Enough time will be given for system to be readied after the new return design is finalised and also for people to become familiarised with the new return filing process. Till then, will continue," he said.