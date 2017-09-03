Slow GDP growth to delay recovery to December: India Inc

India's slow gross domestic product (GDP) growth may delay a much-anticipated recovery in the economy, companies across manufacturing and consumer durables tell Business Standard. The country’s GDP growth for the June quarter came in at 5.7%, lower than the 6.1% reported in the January-March 2017 period. Manufacturing took a sharp hit, growing 1.2% only in the June quarter versus 5.3% in the January-March period. The June quarter GDP growth was the lowest in three years — a worrying sign, industry captains and chief executives officers (CEOs) ...