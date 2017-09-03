Slow GDP growth to delay recovery to December: India Inc

India's slow gross domestic product (GDP) growth may delay a much-anticipated recovery in the economy, companies across manufacturing and consumer durables tell Business Standard. The country’s GDP growth for the June quarter came in at 5.7%, lower than the 6.1% reported in the January-March 2017 period. Manufacturing took a sharp hit, growing 1.2% only in the June quarter versus 5.3% in the January-March period. The June quarter GDP growth was the lowest in three years — a worrying sign, industry captains and chief executives officers (CEOs) ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?