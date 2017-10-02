Slowdown blues: Growth eludes FMCGs on GST, note ban impact

The first festive season following the note ban and the introduction of the GST is turning out to be painful for consumer-facing businesses. The concluding episode of a two-part series looks at fast-moving consumer goods At three investor summits last fortnight, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, reiterated what peers had been saying for a while: That growth was slowing in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) and rural was lagging urban markets. Since the release of the June quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers a month ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?