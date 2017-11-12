Small traders hope for revival after GST cut

There is a resigned look on Ahmadullah Khan’s face, a small wooden board manufacturer in New Delhi. Operating out of a small hole-in-the-wall he calls his shop on Timber Market Road in the Capital’s trade hub, Khan says it will be hard to make up for the lost business now that the festive season is over. This is despite the goods and services tax (GST) Council’s recent revision from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on several items, including wooden furniture, footwear, luggage, lighting equipment, all kinds of tiles and sanitaryware, among others. Comprising largely ...