Smart City Mission: 3 Uttar Pradash cities among 9 added, total now at 99

Three cities of are among nine chosen in the latest round of the Centre's flagship Smart City Mission, of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Friday. The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99.

Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. The nine cities chosen in the fourth round are — Bareilly, Moradabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Sharif in Bihar, Silvasa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Diu in Daman and Diu, Kavarati in Lakshdweep and Itanagar in said about 3,000 projects costing Rs 1,40,000 crore were being implemented under the scheme.