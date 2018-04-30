Smarter agri techniques need to address ground-level problems: Researchers

Three years earlier as explained in the first part of this series, Vinod Kumar, a farmer then 29 years old, decided to change the way he grew wheat and rice. He was encouraged by scientists who were experimenting on climate-smart techniques that help farmers grow more food, increase their income and also adapt to This was in a portion of farmers’ fields, including Kumar’s, at Anjanthali village, about 20 km away from here.



Kumar had already adopted a few of these technologies. Such as Happy Seeder, a contraption that deals with the crop residue that becomes a headache for farmers every winter; they invariably burn it, creating immense air pollution. It helped him increase wheat production and avoid burning of rice residue. However, there is a big cost problem, as explained in the earlier part of this series. And, the climate-smart Direct Seeding of Rice or DSR method, that Kumar tried, did not work for him.

So, he switched back to the traditional way that consumes 30 per cent more water. With millions doing likewise, Haryana’s groundwater table is receding by about a metre every year.

“The issue is more complicated than saying DSR doesn’t work,” said Sheetal Sharma, scientist at the South Asia office of the International Rice Research Institute. “The real problem lies somewhere else.”

DSR is one of the methods promoted by The CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security or CCAFS, which is a global network of scientists studying agriculture and They test and develop techniques to promote climate-smart agriculture. could decrease overall crop yields by 30 per cent in South Asia by the mid-21st century.

In India, CCAFS started working in Haryana and Bihar, for these represent two different geographies of the Indo-Gangetic Plains, this country’s food bowl.

The issue

Traditionally, farmers first sprout rice seeds in a nursery for about 30 days and then flood the field with water standing up to five or six cm. In which they or hired labour then transplant sprouts.

DSR requires farmers to directly sow rice into rows in the field, using a machine. Studies show this technique leads to better seed germination, root development and uptake of nutrient. It also saves on the cost in hiring labour and tilling, and uses up to 30 per cent less water than the traditional method. DSR is one of the techniques the Haryana government will promote in the 250 villages where it plans to launch climate-smart agriculture in the next three years.

However, when Kumar and some other farmers in Haryana tried DSR, they had to deal with lots of weeds of various kinds. These grow because the field gets air, sunlight and moisture. The available herbicides are ineffective and expensive, Kumar and other farmers told this writer. They claim to have spent 1.5 times more on herbicide and fertiliser if they sow rice the DSR way. They also say the rice doesn’t germinate properly, affecting the yield, sometimes up to 30-50 per cent. “Yes, you save water but at the cost of farm income,” said Kumar. “So, most farmers are not going to care about water.”

“DSR is a 100 per cent flop in Haryana,” adds Pradeep Meel, deputy director at the state’s agriculture department in Karnal. Scientists launched it before it was perfect, he explains. Meel says rice was sown using DSR on 50-60,000 acres in the state over last five years but most farmers have switched back to the traditional way.

Sharma and other scientists say DSR requires more care in terms of proper irrigation and herbicide application at the right time but “farmers in Haryana won’t pay attention because water is almost free for them,” said Sharma. “The traditional alternative is just easy.” Given the way traditional rice harvesting is robbing Haryana and Punjab of ground water, farmers will have no option but to sow rice the DSR way, says Mangi Lal Jat of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center in Delhi. “DSR gives comparable yield if you do it right,” said Jat. Scientists agree that although more research is needed for better weed management, the Haryana government will have to price water if it wants farmers to grow rice in an environment-friendly way.

Alternatives

Another climate-smart way to solve the problem is to replace rice with crops that consume less water. One is maize — it requires only a tenth of the water needed in traditional rice cultivation. However, this too could fail if not supported by right policies. Kumar and other farmers can plant maize if the government assures that it will buy maize from them at a price comparable to rice. Currently, the minimum support price for a quintal of rice is Rs 1,550; for maize, it is Rs 1,425.

“Maize also has a moisture issue,” said Hanuman Sahay Jat, scientist with the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute here. He explains that at the time of harvest, maize still has about 25 percent moisture. If stored directly, this is prone to fungal attack. Farmers in Haryana are in the habit of taking the harvested crop directly to the market to sell, where there are no dryers, “which the government will have to install”, he observes.



CCAFS scientists have developed more technologies. Such as a software called Nutrient Expert that tells farmers how much of a particular nutrient the soil in his field requires. Farmers in Haryana and Punjab generally use too much of nitrogen and almost negligible amounts of potassium. However, unless technologies such as Nutrient Expert are available at the community level, even progressive farmers like Kumar will not adopt it.



“Scientists, governments and farmers will have to work together. Else, climate-smart agriculture won’t succeed,” said Arun Khatri-Chhetri, scientist with the Delhi chapter of CCAFS. “It requires effort and a shift in thinking.”