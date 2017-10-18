Smartphone shipments touch record high in Q2

The shipment of smartphones grew 13 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) during July-September to touch a record high of about 40 million units, said Counterpoint Research. Last year, when the festive season began some three weeks earlier, handset players had shipped in close to 35 million units in the same period. While smartphone imports usually surge during the September quarter every year in anticipation of higher sales in festive months, this year shipments grew more than average. According to Counterpoint analysts, “as brands pushed stock into the channels to tap the festive ...