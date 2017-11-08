Smriti Irani hints at relief to textiles sector in GST Council meet

Amid the teething troubles experienced by the domestic textiles sector over the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Union Textiles Minister today said these aspects would be discussed at the next GST Council meeting.

She said tax compliance had clocked significant growth post GST and the various textiles associations had also expressed their willingness to comply with norms under the new tax regime.

"The myth that the Indian textile companies were unwilling for tax compliance under GST has now been dispelled," she told the media at the Uttar Pradesh BJP headquarters here this evening.

She said the Centre had been holding discussions with the textile companies and associations to take their feedback over irritants associated with GST.

"We are committed to proactively engaging with the textiles sector and their problems would be put before the next GST Council meeting for redress, she stressed adding a few recent steps had provided succour to the sector.

Irani underlined the textiles sector generated most employment opportunities in the country after agriculture and the Centre was fully aware of the importance of the domestic handloom and handicraft industry, as well as the interest of small weavers.

However, she sought to corner the opposition parties over their criticism of GST saying the GST Council had the representation of all the state governments and all the decisions were collective and taken through coordination.

Referring to demonetisation, Irani said it was a historic and definite step towards transparency, economic strength and raising India’s global standing.

She narrated various fiscal and economic data to buttress her argument regarding the purported benefits of demonetisation, including higher tax returns, lower cash holdings, detection of dubious transactions, closure of shell companies etc.

Irani maintained the popular perception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing up against corruption and black money was still strong and that the counter-narrative of the opposition to berate demonetisation had failed to convince people.

Meanwhile, she exuded confidence BJP was on course to winning elections in the poll bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Taking swipe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Irani observed the party had deferred its much publicised decision to crown him Congress president after realising that it was going to lose the coming state elections as well.

Irani and Rahul had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Amethi parliamentary constituency. Although, Rahul went on to win, but his victory margin fell significantly.