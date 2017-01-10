Smriti Irani promises to resolve issues of handicraft exporters soon

A meeting to resolve issues of Indian handicrafts exporters will soon be convened, says Smriti Irani

Ministries of environment and textiles will soon meet to find long-term as well as short-term solutions to the challenges being faced by domestic handicrafts exporters. A meeting to resolve the issues of Indian handicrafts exporters will soon be convened, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said. Pointing out the wood industry and the woodcrafts sector need the support of Environment Ministry, Irani said: "My colleague in the Environment Ministry Anil Madhav Dave is extremely cognizant of the challenges faced and we will soon convene a meeting between the two ministries so that the issues with regard to the handicrafts exporters can be resolved". The meeting, she said, will also seek to find "short-term as well as long-term solutions" to the challenges being faced by the domestic handicrafts exporters in accessing world markets. The minister was addressing an export award function organised by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) late last evening. 134 exporters (66

Ministries of environment and textiles will soon meet to find long-term as well as short-term solutions to the challenges being faced by domestic exporters.



A meeting to resolve the issues of Indian exporters will soon be convened, Textiles Minister has said.



Pointing out the wood industry and the woodcrafts sector need the support of Environment Ministry, Irani said: "My colleague in the Environment Ministry is extremely cognizant of the challenges faced and we will soon convene a meeting between the two ministries so that the issues with regard to the exporters can be resolved".



The meeting, she said, will also seek to find "short-term as well as long-term solutions" to the challenges being faced by the domestic exporters in accessing world markets.



The minister was addressing an export award function organised by Export Promotion Council for (EPCH) late last evening.



134 exporters (66 awards for 2013-14 and 68 awards for 2014-15) were awarded for outstanding performance in exports of handicrafts.



Irani urged the exporting community to come forward for the education of the children of the craftsmen.



She further said that education of the children of the craftsmen should be fully sponsored through the industry participation.



EPHC Executive Director Rakesh Kumar said, the body has a target of educating about 10,000 children in the first phase as a social welfare measure.



Irani also asked the to start an award for entrepreneurs who are in innovation and packaging, physically challenged entrepreneurs and best award for tribal handicrafts.

Press Trust of India