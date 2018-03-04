So far 80% bank accounts, 60% mobile connections linked with Aadhaar: UIDAI

A month before the expiry of the deadline, around 80 per cent of bank accounts and 60 per cent of mobile connections have been linked with national biometric identifier Aadhaar, according to a senior official at The government has mandated submission of the 12-digit unique identity number by every holder by March 31, 2018 to weed out unaccounted wealth. For the same purpose, linking with permanent account number or has also been made mandatory. By March 31, all mobile SIM cards are also to be linked with to establish the identity of mobile phone users. Out of the 1.09 billion banks accounts, almost 870 million have been seed with Aadhaar, said the official of the (UIDAI), which issues the national ID number. Of this, 58 0 million have already been verified while in case of the rest the authentication process is underway with the documents that have been submitted to the banks, the official said. The official further said that as against the 1.42 billion active mobile connections, 857 million have already been linked with When contacted, CEO told PTI: "Yes, about 80 per cent of the bank accounts have been seeded with Aadhaar, and we hope that the remaining will be covered soon... Financial losses caused to banks and genuine account holders through identity frauds will be curbed." With over 1.2 billion residents already enrolled for -- a unique 12-digit number backed by fingerprints, iris scans and certain demographic details -- the programme today is the world's largest biometric database.

is required as an identity proof of residents by various government and non-government entities.

While a five-judge Constitution bench is hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the programme, as things stand today, PAN, bank accounts, credit cards, insurance policies, mutual funds, pension plans and social welfare benefits will have to be linked to by March 31, 2018.

The recently announced a new concept of Virtual ID which an Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

The soon-to-be-introduced Virtual ID, a random 16-digit number, will give the users the option of not sharing their number at the time of authentication.

has also announced that it will soon include face recognition alongside iris or fingerprint scan as a means of verifying the users, helping those who face issues in biometric authentication or have worn-out fingerprints.