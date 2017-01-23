Solar subsidies likely to end, sops for manufacturing on anvil

Government is moving fast to give direct subsidies to solar panel manufacturing

The Union government’s plan to subsidise solar power panel manufacturing may come at the expense of solar power generation. The Centre is planning to do away with the subsidy schemes for the solar power sector — from rooftop to central financing assistance in several projects. Deliberations over this are in an early stage. However, the government is moving fast to give direct subsidies to solar panel manufacturing. During his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Piyush Goyal, minister of state for coal, power, mines and new and renewable energy, ...

Shreya Jai