Sony Pictures and Discovery to bid for IPL media rights

Leading broadcaster Pictures Networks (SPN) and Discovery Communications have bought the bid documents for the upcoming auction of media rights of the Indian League (IPL).



The Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) on July 21 invited bids for media rights for a five-year period from 2018 to 2022. Both television and media rights of the Twenty20 cricket tournament will be up for auction.



When contacted, Pictures Networks (SPN) and Discovery Communications confirmed the development.SPN was the official broadcaster in the last season of the Pictures Network India's rights for years 2015- 2018 are due to expire.The last date for buying the bid documents is August 24 and the bidding process will close on August 28. The will be announced on the same day.Discovery Communications has launched its sports TV channel DSPORT for the Indian subcontinent. The channel focuses on bringing over 4,000 hours live sports content from around the world to Indian audiences.Chinese mobile firm Vivo has retained the IPL's title sponsorship for the next five years with a mammoth bid of Rs 2,199 crore, an over 500 per cent increase from their previous deal. It had held the rights for 2016 and 2017 seasons. The deal was pegged at an estimated Rs 100 crore per year.