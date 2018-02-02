JUST IN
Soon, Goa govt to provide sanitary pads at schools, construction sites

State labour minister Rohan Khaunte said the decision was taken in order to improve the menstrual health of the women's workforce

IANS  |  Panaji 

Image: Shutterstock.com
From April, the Goa government will install sanitary pad dispensing machines at all industrial estates, construction sites and educational institutions run by the state government, Labour Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

Khaunte told reporters that the decision was taken in order to improve the menstrual health of the women's workforce.

"From April, sanitary pad dispensing machines will be installed in all government schools, industrial estates and construction sites to ensure better personal hygiene conditions for working women," Khaunte said.

He said his Ministry was also looking at setting up incinerators to dispose the sanitary pads at select locations across Goa for scientific disposal of used pads.
First Published: Fri, February 02 2018. 10:29 IST

