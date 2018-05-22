Soon, there'll be no flight cancellation charges within 24 hours of booking

In a comforting piece of for air passengers, the government on Tuesday proposed abolishing cancellation charges for domestic tickets if the cancellation is made within 24 hours of booking. However, the proposed rule won't apply if the tickets are booked less than 96 hours (four days) before the scheduled departure time of the

During this 24-hour "lock-in period", passengers would be able to make a correction in name or amend the travel date free of cost, Minister of State for Civil told reporters while unveiling the draft air passengers charter here.

"No cancellation charges will be levied if the tickets are cancelled within 24 hours of booking, provided the ticket is booked 96 hours before departure," said Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for

"If a flight is cancelled and it is the airlines' fault, then the passenger has to be compensated or ticket has to be refunded. If a flight is delayed, the passenger will be compensated in various ways," he added.

While some already provide this service, some do charge a fee for corrections.

The charter, however, will be binding on all in the domestic sector. The charter has been placed in public domain and consultation process will be open for 30 days. The changes could be notified in two months after the consultation process, the government said.

The charter proposes that passengers would be compensated Rs 20,000 on missing connecting flights if the is over 12 hours, and Rs 10,000 if the is between 4-12 hours.

The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) could look into issues where the are not in agreement with the passenger on the compensation issue, he said.

According to the charter, the cancellation charges should be printed prominently on ticket and airline and their agents together should not, under any circumstances, levy cancellation charge more than the basic fare plus fuel surcharge.

Under the existing rules, different airlines charge varying amounts on cancellation. There have been several complaints by passengers about airlines refusing a refund or charging inordinately hefty amount.

The charter also proposes that if the passenger is informed about cancellation of flight less than two weeks before and up to 24 hours of the scheduled departure time, the airline must offer an alternative flight allowing the passenger to depart within two hours of the booked scheduled departure time or refund the ticket, as acceptable to the passenger.

Further, if the flight is communicated by the airline more than 24 hours prior to the originally scheduled time and if the flight is delayed for more than 4 hours, then airlines will have to offer an option of full refund of the ticket.

However, the government made it clear that airlines could not be held accountable in case of weather-related disturbances.

In case of denied boarding, airlines are liable to pay a minimum compensation of Rs 5,000 or more, according to the proposed charter.

To make the airlines disabled-friendly, the charter proposes that airlines should have seats blocked which are accessible for persons with disabilities with adequate leg space, free of charge. It said that seats should also remain blocked until close to the time of departure.

Aadhaar required for using Digi Yatra

He further said that Aadhaar will be required for the enrollment to use 'Digi Yatra' for identification verification.

"To use Digi Yatra, Aadhaar will be needed only at the time of enrollment. So, that we can identify you. We are working on other digital ID's too," he added.

The in June last year added a digital experience for air travellers through its Digi Yatra platform. This initiative aims to ease the security and boarding procedure by using Aadhaar card or passport number and a digital mode to verify passengers.

'DigiYatra' is an industry-led initiative coordinated by the ministry in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India's vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society.

Passengers can optionally link their Aadhaar to airlines and other ecosystem players at the time of booking for faster airport entry and automated check-ins without requiring any paper-based interventions.