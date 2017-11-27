Sops lower than pre-GST ones: Textile sector

Despite the central government enhancing the Merchandise Exports from Scheme (MEIS) and Remission of State Levies (RoSL) for the textile sector, the latter is critical.

The country’s second-largest job generator says the incentives are still less than the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era.

In a notification on Saturday evening, the Centre said the post- rates of were up to a maximum of 1.7 per cent for cotton garments, 1.25 per cent for manmade fibre (MMF), silk and woollen and 1.48 per cent for of blends. And, up to a maximum of 2.2 per cent for cotton made-ups, 1.4 per cent for MMF and silk made-ups and 1.8 per cent for made-ups of blends. For sacks and bags of jute, the rate is 0.6 per cent. All these apply with effect from October 1.

Further, the directorate-general of foreign trade enhanced the rates under from two to four per cent on readymade garment (RMG) and made-ups from November 2017 to June 2018. Allocation for the scheme is Rs 1,143 crore for 2017-18 and Rs 686 crore in 2018-19.

had dropped due to competition from countries having duty-free access in the and other major markets. Since the transitional provision of pre- and benefits were extended only up to September, export of RMG had fallen by 40 per cent in October, top the lowest level in 42 months.

Ashok G Rajani, chairman, Export Promotion Council, says he’s disappointed at the rates, as it was “far below our recommendations and central taxes rebate was not considered at all. Trade is in a dire state”.

M Rajashanmugham, president, Tirupur Exporters Association, says there’s still a 2.7 per cent shortfall compared to incentives drawn before implementation.