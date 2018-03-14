Srei Infrastructure discontinues white label ATMs

-
ALSO READSrei Infrastructure Finance eyes its debtor Electrosteel Steels SREI Infrastructure Finance to bid for Electrosteel Steels RBI keeps rates unchanged: Don't expect miracles till March 2018 Allow minimum KYC for transactions below Rs 10,000: Wallet firms urge RBI RBI employees stage protests on pension issue
-
Srei Infrastructure has decided to discontinue its existing white-label ATMs.
It wants to surrender the certificate of authorisation received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014 and has informed the RBI and the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems regarding the same. The certificate allowed the company to set up, own and operate 9,000 white-label ATMs in rural India over three years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU