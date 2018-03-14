JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Defence budget not sufficient to cater committed payment: Army vice chief

Arvind Subramanian in contention to be next chief economist of World Bank
Business Standard

Srei Infrastructure discontinues white label ATMs

Srei wants to surrender the certificate of authorisation received from the Reserve Bank of India

BS Reporter 

srei infrastructure and finance hemant kanoria
Hemant Kanoria, Chairman, Srei Infrastructure and Finance

Srei Infrastructure has decided to discontinue its existing white-label ATMs.

It wants to surrender the certificate of authorisation received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014 and has informed the RBI and the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems regarding the same. The certificate allowed the company to set up, own and operate 9,000 white-label ATMs in rural India over three years.

First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 01:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements