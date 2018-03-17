Staring at acute crunch, Gujarat stops Narmada water supply for irrigation

As Gujarat stares at an acute water crisis, the state government has finally stopped supply of water to farmers for irrigation from on With this, the government has now reserved the remaining water stock solely for drinking purpose.

Currently, the water level in the is at about 105 meters, roughly less than 50 per cent of the normal.

What's more, the spread of water in the reservoir which was across 214 km during monsoon season, has shrunk to less than 90 km area.

After stopping water for irrigation, the outflow of water has come down from around 9000 cusecs early this week to around 4900 cusecs now, with 4300 cusecs for drinking purposes, with the rest being used for downstream in the river.

"This year, the water storage in Narmada dam is at 50 per cent of normal. South Gujarat has less water, while that in Saurashtra and North Gujarat is sufficient for drinking water purposes. We had already informed the farmers much in advance not to take summer crop and they have done so," said Minister of State for irrigation and water supply Parbat Patel.

(SSNNL), the nodal agency for the dam, had in January this year informed farmers that it will stop the supply of water for irrigation after March 15. Farmers had also been advised not to sow summer crops post-March 15 by depending solely on Narmada Dam water for irrigation.

Through the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Narmada water is serviced across 12000 out of total 18000 villages and over 135 towns in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, farmers have also been asked not to access water illegally from Narmada canals. The state government is also learnt to have deployed police to prevent any illegal lifting of water. According to state government officials, "adequate security arrangements" have been made to ensure that no theft of water takes place from the canals or reservoir.

It needs to be mentioned here that recently even several groups of farmers in different parts of the state such as North and Central Gujarat have been holding protests over stoppage of water.