Start a course in GST, Javadekar urges Maharaja Sayajirao University

Javedekar was speaking at outreach program on GST, organised by Central GST And Central Excise Dept

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today suggested that the Maharaja Sayajirao University here should start a course in Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"I would request Maharaja Sayajirao University to start a course in GST," Javadekar said, adding that accounting, finance and tax professionals would find such a course beneficial.


The Union minister was speaking at an 'outreach program' on the new tax regime, organised by the Central GST And Central Excise Department, Vadodara Zone.

"There has been a seamless transition to Goods and Services Tax after it was rolled out on July 1...It is a step in the direction of economic development of the country," Javadekar said.

GST Bill was approved by the Jammu and Kashmir legislature recently (after other states had already come on board) due to the demand of the trader community in that state, Javadekar noted.

