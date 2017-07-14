Start a course in GST, Javadekar urges Maharaja Sayajirao University

Union HRD Minister today suggested that the here should start a course in (GST).



"I would request to start a course in GST," Javadekar said, adding that accounting, finance and tax professionals would find such a course beneficial.



The Union minister was speaking at an 'outreach program' on the new tax regime, organised by the Central And Central Excise Department, Vadodara Zone."There has been a seamless transition to after it was rolled out on July 1...It is a step in the direction of economic development of the country," Javadekar said.Bill was approved by the Jammu and Kashmir legislature recently (after other states had already come on board) due to the demand of the trader community in that state, Javadekar noted.

