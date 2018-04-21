State performance must be key factor: Telangana FM on FC allocations

Though Telangana stayed away from the finance ministers’ conclave held last week over the terms of references of the 15th Finance Commission in Thiruvananthapuram, the state finance minister Etela Rajender in an interview to B Dasarath Reddy delves on the state’s view on how the Centre should deal with the Finance Commission.

The Centre’s move to use 2011 population criteria for determining the share of taxes to individual states has been opposed by some of your counterparts in the south, including that of Andhra Pradesh. What is your view? I have a different ...