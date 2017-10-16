Hasmukh Adhia, the Union revenue secretary, talks to Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana about implementing the various facets of the goods and services tax (GST). Edited excerpts: The ministry of petroleum wants to include oil under GST. Will this come for fresh discussion in the GST Council anytime soon? Petroleum is a big agenda. We are yet to figure a trend of income coming from the items already subsumed under GST. It appears the states might like to study the current revenue flow under GST before subsuming more items, at this point. GST yielded over Rs 90,000 ...