Statistician-speak: TCA Anant

Economists not as optimistic as govt about GDP growth
Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

TCA Anant, the Chief Statistician of India (CSI), speaks at a press conference in New Delhi. Highlights of the press conference:

On the next advance estimates release
 
We will revise this estimate, along with the third quarter release, which is expected to be out on February 28

On the data used
 
The only difference between this estimate and the one which was to be released in February is the time period of the data available. For the most part, data is available till the month of October, in some cases it is available till September and in a very few cases it is available till November

On the reasons for the year-on-year slowdown
 
By and large the slowdown has been due to observable indicators which are known to you as well, including IIP

On the effects of demonetisation
 
It is difficult to say. The effect of demonetisation can be a long term one because this will lead to a change in structure and behavioural patterns of the economy. We will be moving to a less-cash system and hence many processes will change over times

