Statsguru: Decoding the investment cycle

While headline (GDP) grew by a healthy 7 per cent in Q3FY17, investment activity continues to be moribund. As Chart 1 shows, gross fixed capital formation as a percentage of has been consistently falling. In fact, as seen in Chart 2, even in the new (IIP) series, capital goods, a proxy for investment demand, grew at a mere 1.9 per cent in FY17.

With the private sector unwilling or unable to invest, the burden of reviving investments has fallen on the public sector. While public sector capex has grown at a much faster pace, this has not been enough to compensate for the decline in private sector investments, Chart 3 shows.

The twin balance sheet problem continues to fester. Debt-laden companies simply don’t have the capacity to invest and banks burdened with mounting non-performing assets, as shown in Chart 4, are unable to lend. As a consequence, bank credit growth has plunged well below its long-term average, Chart 5 shows.