Statsguru: Doing Business in the region

In the latest edition of the World Bank’s report on ease of doing business, India has moved up 30 positions to rank 100th in the world. India is among the 10 countries that have improved the most this year.

Despite this jump, India continues to rank lower than its neighbours and China, as shown in Chart 1.

The index ranks a country’s performance on 10 indicators. Of these, as shown in Chart 2, India ranks 4th in protecting minority investors, ahead of its Asian counterparts.

Similarly, on getting credit and electricity too, the country fares better than its neighbours. As shown in Charts 3 and 4, India ranks 29th on getting credit and electricity. By comparison, ranks 68th and 98th on these indicators, respectively.

On resolving too, the country’s performance has improved, after passing the and Bankruptcy Code. But, as shown in Chart 5, India still ranks behind China, Nepal, and on this indicator.

But on a few sub-indicators, the country’s performance is nothing to write home about. On construction permits, the country ranks lower than all its neighbours, as shown in Chart 6.