Statsguru: Economic rise of Asean

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). Founded in 1967, Asean
was conceptualised to foster economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region. The data reveal that the region has managed to make rapid strides on various socio-economic parameters.
As Chart 1 shows, countries in the region now boast per capita income
levels far exceeding that of India. Part of this economic success can be traced to the creation of a strong manufacturing
base earlier. As Chart 2 shows, the share of the manufacturing
sector in gross domestic product
(GDP) in these countries outstrips that of India’s.
This, coupled with greater integration in global trade, has helped the region boost its exports, thereby propelling growth.
As Chart 3 shows, the share of exports
in GDP
is higher in most of these countries than in India. Even the intra-Asean
trade stood at a staggering $543 billion in 2015.
On social indicators, the record is mixed. While tertiary school enrolments
have increased sharply in these countries as shown in Chart 4, most of these countries have seen a worsening of their pupil-teacher ratio
(Chart 5).
The female labour force
participation rate across most of these countries is declining. India has the lowest female labour force
participation rate among these countries, as shown in Chart 6. And while all countries have seen a sharp decline in the mortality rate, India continues to have one of the highest in the region (Chart 7).
(click on picture for details)
