Statsguru: Exports rebound

After contracting by 1.1 per cent in October, India’s merchandise exports
grew by a staggering 30.6 per cent in November, showed the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce
and Industry (Chart 1). Excluding oil, exports
grew at a robust 28.2 per cent (Chart 2). Over the entire April-November period in FY18, exports
grew at a healthy 12 per cent.
Imports
also registered a strong performance, growing by 19.6 per cent in November. Excluding oil and gold, imports
were up 22.6 per cent, suggesting strong domestic demand.
As shown in Chart 3, the top export items in November were engineering goods followed by petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. On the other hand, the top import items were petroleum products, electronic goods, gold, machinery, electrical and non-electrical products, and pearl, precious and semi-precious stones (Chart 4).
Based on these numbers, the trade deficit
for November is pegged at $13.82 billion, which is only slightly lower than the 35-month high of $14 billion recorded in the previous month. This is likely to put upward pressure on the current account deficit
(CAD). As shown in Chart 5, the CAD
had slipped to 1.2 per cent of GDP
at the end of Q2, from 2.5 per cent in the previous quarter.
This recent spurt in exports, the contraction in the previous month notwithstanding, comes at a time when the rupee has strengthened against the dollar (Chart 6). As shown in Chart 7, on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) index too, the rupee continues to remain overvalued. Perhaps stronger global growth, other Asian economies are also witnessing strong export growth
(Chart 8), is helping push the country’s exports
despite an overvalued currency.
StatsGuru is a weekly feature. Every Monday, Business Standard guides you through the numbers you need to know to make sense of the headlines. Source: Bloomberg; Compiled by BS Research Bureau
